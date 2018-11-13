Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Toy Story 4' trailer teases new character

Buzz Lightyear and Woody will be joined by a new character in "Toy Story 4," a confused and scared spork named Forky, who's receiving a lot of attention on social media.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Toy Story" fans better buckle up because there's a new toy in town.

Pixar released a teaser for "Toy Story 4" on Monday and just when you thought you knew the whole gang -- Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm the Piggy Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head -- along comes someone new. It appears to be a very confused and scared spork named Forky.

But this is not just any spork. This utensil has pipe cleaners for arms and is voiced by Tony Hale.

"The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose," director Josh Cooley told EW. "A toy's purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him."

Related: To infinity and beyond: On board the 'Toy Story'-themed airplane

We don't know much about the latest installment of the popular franchise but the official synopsis states, "A road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

The film opens in theaters June 21, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

Image

Illinois Veterans Monument

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming