Justice Ginsburg continues to work from home after fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench for Tuesday's non-argument session, accor...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 12:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench for Tuesday's non-argument session, according to the Supreme Court.

Last week, Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office and fractured three ribs, but by the end of the week had been released from the hospital.

Ginsburg is continuing to improve and is working from home on Tuesday morning, Supreme Court Public Information Officer Kathleen Arberg said.

According to the court, Ginsburg experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University last Thursday for observation and treatment.

Ginsburg is the Supreme Court's oldest justice and has previously survived two forms of cancer and a heart procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery.

However, in July, Ginsburg said she hopes to remain in her position beyond 2020.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said at the time. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

She was nominated to the highest court in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton, and has become a cultural icon for progressives in recent years -- acquiring the nickname "Notorious RBG," in reference to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G..

