Clear

GOP lawmaker 'disgusted' by Trump for mocking House reps

GOP Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Tuesday he was "very disgusted" by President Donald Trump for mocking ...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 9:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

GOP Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Tuesday he was "very disgusted" by President Donald Trump for mocking House Republicans who did not back him enough during their midterm election campaigns.

"A little more grace would have been a lot better, I was very disgusted when I heard that," Kinzinger said in an interview with CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "Let's go forward and look at how we're gonna do better in 2020."

Adam Kinzinger

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Mia Love

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

White House

Last week, Trump blamed House representatives who did not or may not win re-election, including Utah Rep. Mia Love, during a post-election news conference for not supporting him during their campaigns. CNN has not yet called Love's race.

"Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost. Too bad," Trump said.

Kinzinger said Love supported Trump "a lot," which may cost her a seat in the still-undecided race for Utah's fourth congressional district.

"These are members that in their districts are reflecting their district. Some of them lost because people were frankly voting against the President," Kinzinger said. "I think if the President would've shown some more grace in that and said, you know, 'We're gonna miss them,' but thank you for their service instead of 'It's because you didn't back me.'"

Retiring GOP Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania took to Twitter last week to express his anger with Trump over his treatment of GOP candidates.

"To deal w harassment & filth spewed at GOP MOC's in tough seats every day for 2 yrs, bc of POTUS; to bite ur lip more times you'd care to; to disagree & separate from POTUS on principle & civility in ur campaign; to lose bc of POTUS & have him piss on u. Angers me to my core," Costello tweeted.

Kinzinger said Republicans should focus on the next election cycle and working with Democrats moving forward.

"I think as we look back over the next couple months, we'll figure it out, and I hope we can really kind of get to heart with what our message needs to be and how can we achieve some big things for this country," Kinzinger said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

Image

Illinois Veterans Monument

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming