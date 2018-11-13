Clear

Flipkart CEO resigns after misconduct investigation reveals 'lapses of judgement'

The head of India's biggest online retailer has stepped down following an investigation into allegations of ...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 8:22 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The head of India's biggest online retailer has stepped down following an investigation into allegations of "serious personal misconduct."

Binny Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Flipkart, resigned on Tuesday after the investigation revealed "lapses of judgement," the company said in a joint statement with Walmart.

Companies

Flipkart

Misconduct

Resignations

Society

Walmart (WMT) bought Flipkart earlier this year, paying $16 billion for 77% of the company.

This is a developing story.

