Flipkart CEO resigns after misconduct investigation reveals 'lapses of judgement'

The head of India's biggest online retailer has stepped down following an investigation into allegations of "serious personal misconduct."
Binny Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Flipkart, resigned on Tuesday after the investigation revealed "lapses of judgement," the company said in a joint statement with Walmart.
Companies
Flipkart
Misconduct
Resignations
Society
Walmart (WMT) bought Flipkart earlier this year, paying $16 billion for 77% of the company.
This is a developing story.
