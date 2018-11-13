Clear

Pokémon fans split by live-action 'Detective Pikachu' trailer

Pokémon just got real. The first trailer for the live-action "Detective Pikachu" movie, starring Ryan Reyno...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:47 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 7:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pokémon just got real. The first trailer for the live-action "Detective Pikachu" movie, starring Ryan Reynolds as the walking, talking and distinctly furry sleuth, has been released -- and it's divided fans of the franchise.

The film, based on a 2016 spin-off game, recasts the most popular Pokémon species as an amateur crime-solver.

It marks the first foray into live-action for the wildly popular Japanese franchise, and will give enthusiasts the chance to hear Pikachu saying more than just "pika pika" for the first time.

But the shakeup has thrown fans into a frenzy, with some struggling to come to terms with the sight of a human-like Pikachu.

"So many mixed emotions," one fan wrote on Warner Bros. Pictures' Facebook page after the studio shared the trailer. "Yeah but like... Why is he a detective ?... and Why is he Ryan Reynolds?" another asked, while some commenters questioned whether the release was a prank.

Others welcomed the transformation. "I'm glad to see the series just being dumb and fun," a user wrote in a Twitter post that was "liked" over 2,000 times.

The movie is set in a gritty, noir-inspired universe and features Reynolds, star of the Deadpool franchise, as the voice of Pikachu.

"I think we all knew I'd wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn't think it'd be this soon," the actor wrote on Twitter.

