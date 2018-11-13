Melbourne car attack driver James Gargasoulas found guilty of murder

The driver of a car which plowed into pedestrians on a busy street in central Melbourne in January 2017 has been found guilty of six counts of murder.
A jury in the Australian city deliberated for just 57 minutes before finding James Gargasoulas guilty on six charges of murder and 27 charges of reckless conduct endangering life, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.
Australia
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Homicide
Law and legal system
Melbourne
Motor vehicle crimes
Murder
Oceania
Vehicle violent crime
Verdicts
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Traffic accidents
Court trials
Trial and procedure
Gargasoulas pleaded not guilty, though he admitted that his actions -- driving through the busy pedestrian mall and along footpaths crowded with people -- caused death and injury.
Five people died as a result of the crash, while another died later after her family turned off life support.
Police said after the crash the then 32-year-old Gargasoulas had a history of drug use and mental health issues, and was known to the authorities for minor offenses.
"Today, the jury formally recognized that on 20 January, 2017, James Gargasoulas murdered six innocent people and recklessly endangered the lives of 27 others," Genna Angelowitsch, a lawyer who represents the families of five victims, said in a statement given to Nine News.
"His callous actions on that day shattered the lives of the family and friends whose loved ones he stole. The families of the victims are grateful to all those whose hard work secured today's outcome, and for the ongoing support they have received during this difficult time."
The guilty verdict against Gargasoulas comes just days after another incident in Melbourne left three people injured and caused central parts of the city to be shutdown when a man stabbed three people, including a police officer, before being detained.
"I apologize from my heart but that's not going to fix anything ... neither will a lengthy sentence fix what I done," Gargasoulas said, according to Nine.
He claimed he had a premonition half an hour before the Bourke Street attack giving him permission to run people down in order to evade police, but that he didn't have permission to kill anyone.
Sentencing will take place early next year.
Related Content
- Melbourne car attack driver James Gargasoulas found guilty of murder
- Police search for motive behind Melbourne Flinders Street car attack
- Melbourne car attack suspect charged with 18 counts of attempted murder
- Melbourne attack driver had mental health issues but no terror connection
- Melbourne grenade attack signals gang trouble in 'world's best city'
- Australian filmmaker James Ricketson found guilty of espionage in Cambodia
- Chicago police officer found guilty of murder
- Melbourne, Australia, bartender named world's best
- You could own James Bond's car
- Melbourne attack: Suspect was inspired by ISIS but had no direct contact, police say