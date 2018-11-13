Clear

Trudeau retweets video of Eritrean children seeing snow for first time

It's not every day that you get retweeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.But that's what h...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 1:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's not every day that you get retweeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But that's what happened to Toronto resident Rebecca Davies when she posted an adorable video of two Eritrean refugees experiencing snow for the first time.

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Refugees

Africa

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Eritrea

Justin Trudeau

Political Figures - Intl

Dressed in thick winter coats, the brother and sister are seen rushing out into their backyard to twirl in the falling snowflakes in a moment of pure joy.

Trudeau wrote in his post on Twitter: "Amazing -- now convince them that shoveling is fun and you're all set. Thank you for everything you do, Rebecca."

The 43-second clip has had more than 2.4 million views on Twitter, and 23,000 shares.

Davies is hosting a family of five from the east African country, which has one of the most repressive regimes in the world. The mother and her four children, all under eight years old, had been living in a Sudanese refugee camp after fleeing Eritrea.

They were brought to Canada by donations made to the Ripple Refugee Project, a private refugee sponsorship group.

In Canada, it is legal for private donors to sponsor government-approved refugees seeking a new life in their country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

Image

Illinois Veterans Monument

Image

Sullivan Veterans Day ceremony

Image

Getting Your Car Ready for Winter

Image

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Fotball

Image

NV Football

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming