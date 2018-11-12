Clear

Senators, Kushner prepare to launch sentencing overhaul push in lame duck session

White House officials and a bipartisan group of senators are mounting an ambitious effort to push criminal j...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 12:17 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 12:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House officials and a bipartisan group of senators are mounting an ambitious effort to push criminal justice legislation through Congress by the end of the year, four sources close to the process told CNN.

But first, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, who has been leading the White House's prison and sentencing overhaul push, must ensure the President is on board with the latest version of the measure. Kushner is slated to meet with Trump on Tuesday to press him to back the legislation, a senior administration official said.

Business figures

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jared Kushner

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Legislation

Policing and police forces

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sentencing

US Congress

US federal government

US Senate

White House

The gears are also turning on Capitol Hill, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is expected to order a whip count later this week, with a promise to move the bill to the Senate floor if there are 60 votes supporting it, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The new legislation would:

  • Eliminate "stacking" provisions that result in offenders serving consecutive sentences for crimes committed using firearms.
  • Shorten mandatory minimum sentences, including reverting life imprisonment to a 25-year minimum for those convicted under the "three strikes" provision.
  • Expand the "drug safety valve" to reduce the number of nonviolent drug offenders receiving mandatory minimum sentences.

The legislation would also expand on sentencing legislation passed in 2010 that reduces the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine convictions, extending the revisions retroactively to those convicted under the previous statute.

The New York Times first reported on the new compromise legislation, and a source with access to the measure confirmed its contents to CNN.

The compromise legislation, a revamped version of the First Step Act, was crafted by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah alongside Kushner and a small group of sentencing overhaul advocates outside government, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The White House and its allies are buoyed about the prospects for the legislation following the ouster of Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- a key opponent of the measure -- and key endorsements from two police associations, the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

One person close to the matter said that while the prospects for the measure several weeks ago seemed glum, its odds of passing now are above 50%.

The White House and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill agreed in August to postpone the legislation until after the midterm elections.

One source close to the process said that after the midterms -- which will bring shifting partisan dynamics to Congress in January -- White House officials working on the effort recognized they needed to move forward now.

"It's the lame duck or never strategy," one source close to the process said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

Image

Illinois Veterans Monument

Image

Sullivan Veterans Day ceremony

Image

Getting Your Car Ready for Winter

Image

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Fotball

Image

NV Football

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming