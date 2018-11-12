Clear

House Democrat calls Matt Whitaker 'an assassin' hired to 'kill' Russia investigation

Rep. Eric Swalwell called acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker an "assassin" hired by President Donald Trum...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 7:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 7:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Eric Swalwell called acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker an "assassin" hired by President Donald Trump to "kill" special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"We're not going to allow the President to just, you know, kill this Russia investigation by hiring an assassin like Matt Whitaker to come in and take it out," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" Monday when speaking about House Democrats' plans for investigations in the coming Congress.

2016 Presidential election

Assassinations

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Eric Swalwell

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Matt Whitaker

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Unrest, conflicts and war

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

When pressed by Blitzer on what he meant by "assassin," Swalwell accused Whitaker of being hired because he has already come to a conclusion on the Mueller investigation.

"Whitaker was hired because of his views on the investigation. He's prejudged the investigation," the California Democrat said.

Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, said one of his committees would ensure their first move is to protect Mueller with their new majority.

"First, we want to make sure that no one is above the law and so seek to protect Bob Mueller by insisting we have 'protect Mueller' legislation," he said.

Swalwell also hinted that members of his party could withhold their support on key votes such as passing a budget if Republicans try to stymie efforts to protect the special counsel.

"The Republicans have not been able to get a budget passed in the last two years with their own votes, despite controlling the House and the Senate," he said. "So if they want Democratic votes, we're saying they're going to need to ensure that the Mueller investigation is protected."

"If they want Democrats at the table to work with them, we think that the rule of law is paramount in our country and we're going to insist on that," he later added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Fotball

Image

NV Football

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

Image

Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Image

People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Winter Weather lingo

Image

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming