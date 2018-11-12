Clear

Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help save animals from California fires

Sandra Bullock has proved her congeniality extends to animals, too.The actress made a $100,000 donati...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 6:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sandra Bullock has proved her congeniality extends to animals, too.

The actress made a $100,000 donation to The Humane Society of Ventura County, which is on the ground helping the non-human victims of the wildfires in Southern California.

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Fires

Natural disasters

North America

Sandra Bullock

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

"Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same."

The group said the donation will help provide care for the animals -- from horses and bulls to donkeys and ducks -- evacuated from the fires.

Related: Here's how you can help those impacted by the California fires

"The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families," the organization wrote.

CNN has contacted a representative for Bullock for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

Image

Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Image

People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Winter Weather lingo

Image

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

Image

Local school holds Veterans Day program

Image

Lawrenceville Veteran Monument

Image

Concerns over Vigo County Jail plans

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate