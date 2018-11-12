Clear

This restaurant owner did not evacuate when the wildfires approached. Instead, he offered hot meals to more than 1,000 first responders

Marco Gonzalez didn't even think about shutting down his restaurant when evacuation orders were given Friday...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 6:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marco Gonzalez didn't even think about shutting down his restaurant when evacuation orders were given Friday morning in the Agoura Hills community near Los Angeles. As the Woolsey Fire was quickly approaching his neighborhood, he knew he couldn't leave, there would be people who would need his help.

As the entire community of Agoura Hills was forced to evacuate, Gonzalez stayed behind -- after authorities gave him permission. Gonzalez and a handful of his staff at Tavern 101 Grill & Tap House started cooking meals for firefighters and first responders.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Firefighters and firefighting

Fires

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Labor and employment

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Workers and professionals

Natural disasters

Wildfires

Public safety workers

"I told my people, I told them I wanted to open just to be here for police, firefighters and first responders," Gonzalez said. "We weren't able to get any deliveries into the restaurant, so I'll go out and buy whatever I can."

He started preparing meals with a team of four on Friday, and that's since grown. Now, Gonzalez said he even has customers coming in volunteering to help.

Gonzalez's sister-in-law, Lyndsay McDougal Cannon, began a Venmo page for donations that raised more than $45,000 in less than three days.

"Marco is a good man, he has a fabulous family and the fact is he is teaching his kids in times of tragedy, you think about others. It's amazing," Cannon said.

Money the restaurant doesn't use will go toward police departments and fire stations and a Woolsey Fire relief fund.

'Send more guys in here'

Gonzalez said he didn't need to put much thought into his decision to stay.

"I just thought they needed to eat," Gonzalez said. "[Some firefighters] go for days without having a warm meal."

"What they're doing is putting themselves in harm's way and we have to do whatever we can to help."

As he spoke, Gonzalez stopped many times to greet or say goodbye to firefighters walking out.

"Thank you so much," he says. "Appreciate all you do, be safe out there. Send more guys in here."

As of Monday morning, the fire had spread to 91,000 acres and was 20% contained. Agoura Hills residents have been allowed to return to their homes and businesses.

The Woolsey fire has so far destroyed at least 370 structures, said LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby on Monday. The cause of the Woolsey fire is still under investigation.

At least 31 people have died in the fires: 29 in the Camp Fire and two in the Woolsey Fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

Image

Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Image

People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Winter Weather lingo

Image

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

Image

Local school holds Veterans Day program

Image

Lawrenceville Veteran Monument

Image

Concerns over Vigo County Jail plans

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate