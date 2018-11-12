Watch Stan Lee's movie cameos

There is seemingly not a star in Hollywood who hadn't entered the orbit of comic-book legend Stan Lee.

In wake of Lee's death on Monday at age 95, a flood of notable names have started to paid tribute to the man whose imagination brought the Marvel Universe to life.

Robert Downey Jr.

"I owe it all to you. Rest in Peace Stan"

--via Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

"Thanks for everything, Stan."

--via Instagram

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart,"

--via statement

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios

"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. "

--via Twitter

Seth Rogen

"Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special."

--via Twitter

Winston Duke

"THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip"

--via Twitter

Johnny Galecki

"Safe passage, Mr. Lee. Thank you for all you gave the world, not the least your incredible sense of humor and insuppressible lust for life. It was a pleasure to know you. You are already missed."

--via Instagram

Rob Zombie

--via Instagram

Elon Musk

"Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever."

--via Twitter