Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Marvel Comics Pioneer Stan Lee Dead at 95 Full Story

Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November. In 20...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November. In 2018, Thanksgiving is on November 22.

Facts:
AAA forecasts 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving in 2018.

Holidays and observances

North America

Thanksgiving

United States

Fast Facts

According to the USDA, 245 million turkeys were projected to be raised in the United States in 2017.

9.05 million barrels of cranberries were projected to be produced in the United States in 2017.

The president traditionally receives a turkey in a ceremony at the White House a few days before Thanksgiving Day. President Harry S. Truman started the tradition and President George H. W. Bush was the first to pardon the bird and not eat it.

Timeline:
Fall 1621 - The first Thanksgiving is observed in Plymouth. A good harvest leads Massachusetts Governor William Bradford to plan a festival to give thanks. Around 90 Native Americans attend.

1789 - President George Washington issues a proclamation naming November 26 a day of national thanksgiving.

There was no national Thanksgiving Day for several years, but many states had Thanksgiving holidays.

October 3, 1863 - President Abraham Lincoln proclaims the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

1939 - President Franklin D. Roosevelt moves Thanksgiving Day one week earlier to boost the Christmas shopping season.

1941 - Congress rules that the fourth Thursday in November will be observed as Thanksgiving Day and a federal legal holiday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate