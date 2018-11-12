Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Marvel Comics Pioneer Stan Lee Dead at 95 Full Story

Michael Chertoff Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of M...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of Homeland Security.

Personal:
Birth date: November 28, 1953

North America

Northeastern United States

United States

Washington, D.C.

Michael Chertoff

Fast Facts

Michael Chertoff

Continents and regions

Misc people

The Americas

Birth place: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Birth name: Michael Chertoff

Father: Gershon Chertoff, rabbi

Mother: Livia Chertoff

Marriage: Meryl (Justin) Chertoff (1988-present)

Children: Philip; Emily

Education: Harvard University, BA, 1975; Harvard University, JD, 1978

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts:
Helped write the Patriot Act after September 11th terrorist attacks.

Played a key role in the government investigations of WorldCom, Enron and the accounting firm, Arthur Andersen.

Prosecuted the former boss of the Genovese crime family, Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno, and the founder of Crazy Eddie electronics, Eddie Antar, and Jersey City Mayor Gerald McCann.

Timeline:
1978-1979 - Law clerk to Judge Murray Gurfein, US Court of Appeals Second Circuit, New York.

1979-1980 - Serves as law clerk to Justice William Brennan, US Supreme Court.

1980-1983 - Associate at Latham & Watkins in Washington, DC.

1983-1987 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

1987 - Recipient of the John Marshall award from the US Department of Justice.

1987-1990 - Is first Assistant US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

1990-1994 - US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

1994-1996 - Special Counsel for Senate Whitewater Committee.

2001-2003 - Assistant US Attorney General, the criminal division.

2003-2005 - Judge for the US Court of Appeals, 3rd circuit.

January 11, 2005 - Is nominated as Secretary of Homeland Security.

February 15, 2005-January 21, 2009 - Serves as the second Secretary of Homeland Security.

March 26, 2009-present - Senior counsel at the DC law firm Covington & Burling LLP.

2009-present - Chairman and Co-founder of the Chertoff Group, a global security advisory firm.

May 1, 2012 - Takes office as Chairman of the Board Directors of BAE Systems, Inc.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate