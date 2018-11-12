Clear

'Move more, sit less,' government says in new exercise guidelines

If you're sitting down while reading this, stand up. Guidelines released Monday by the federal government sh...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 1:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you're sitting down while reading this, stand up. Guidelines released Monday by the federal government show that most Americans are not getting the exercise they need, costing the health care system over $100 billion each year.

The new standards are similar to those released 10 years ago, but the government is scrapping a recommendation that physical activity occur in 10-minute blocks, instead telling Americans to "move more and sit less" whenever possible.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Diet, nutrition and fitness

Exercise and fitness

Health and medical

Health care

Health insurance

Insurance

Any amount of exercise has some health benefits, officials say, and some benefits are even immediate, like better quality of sleep or reduced anxiety.

"The new guidelines demonstrate that, based on the best science, everyone can dramatically improve their health just by moving -- anytime, anywhere, and by any means that gets you active," said Dr. Brett P. Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The guidelines recommend an hour of "moderate-to-vigorous" activity each day for children 6 to 17, along with muscle-strengthening activities two days a week, like climbing on playground equipment or playing basketball. For the first time, the guidelines also recommend that preschool-age children have at least three hours of "active play" each day.

For older children and adults, moderate-to-vigorous activity can include brisk walking, running or "anything that makes the heart beat faster," and adults should aim for about 2½ hours each week.

But just 26% of men, 19% of women and 20% of adolescents are meeting the standards, officials said, costing the US health care system $117 billion each year and leading to about 10% of premature deaths. The findings were published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"When we move more, we have better cardiovascular health, we are stronger and less susceptible to disease, and we feel better," Giroir said. "Physical activity can help manage chronic conditions that many Americans already have."

Based on new evidence, the updated guidelines say exercise can reduce symptoms of anxiety, slow the progression of hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, and help prevent eight types of cancer in adults.

Exercise can also improve cognition in those with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or dementia, the guidelines say, and even reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

"These guidelines are fairly clear that there's strong evidence that physical activity reduces a person's risk for developing dementia," said Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer's Association.

The group, which was not involved in crafting the guidelines, says that exercise isn't a cure for Alzheimer's, but it notes that physical activity and other lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of cognitive decline. "That's something you can do right now, today," Fargo said, "People can begin to take their risk for dementia into their own hands."

The American Heart Association announced Monday that it would adopt the government's exercise standards.

"We urge other health groups and interested parties across the country to adopt the guidelines and join us in committing to help ensure more people get moving," said Dr. Ivor Benjamin, the group's president, adding that exercise can "help people live longer, healthier lives for themselves, their families and their communities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate