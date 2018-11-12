Clear

US-backed offensive against ISIS to resume after pause

The US-backed ground offensive against some of ISIS's final strongholds in Syria is set to resume...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 1:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US-backed ground offensive against some of ISIS's final strongholds in Syria is set to resume after coming to a halt following cross-border clashes between the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey.

The SDF announced its intent to resume offensive operations on Sunday.

"The Coalition can confirm the SDF will restart offensive operations," Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesman for the US-led coalition, told CNN.

The pause at the end of October represented a major setback to US efforts to defeat the terrorist group, and the US has since engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity in an effort to reduce tensions.

As part of that effort, following the cross-border attacks, the US military conducted a series of "assurance patrols" last week with the SDF in northern Syria to help reassure its local Syrian allies.

US and Turkish and troops have also recently been conducting combined joint patrols in the vicinity of Manbij, Syria, the outcome of an agreement between Washington and Ankara last June, when Turkey demanded the withdrawal of the US-backed Kurdish militia that seized Manbij in 2016.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, spoke on the phone earlier this month with their Turkish counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria.

The SDF issued a statement Sunday saying that following "intensive diplomatic efforts aimed to defuse the crisis on the border," the group now "saw the need to continue its operations."

Late last month the SDF announced a pause in its campaign against ISIS following cross-border shelling by Turkish forces.

Turkey sees the SDF, a mix of Kurdish and Arab fighters, as linked to the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that Ankara and Washington both consider to be a terrorist organization.

Despite that pause, the US-led coalition fighting ISIS conducted over 100 air and artillery strikes in recent weeks as it has sought to drive ISIS from its last stronghold east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate