Rappler chief Maria Ressa says tax evasion charges won't silence news site's journalists

Maria Ressa, the CEO of the Philippines news website Rappler, said Monday that her reporters would not be silenced in the face of tax evasion charges, telling CNN that "journalists are more important today than ever."

Ressa vowed to fight the charges from the Philippines Department of Justice for tax evasion, which many see as a thinly-veiled attempt by President Rodrigo Duterte to muzzle the investigative news site.

Asia Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Continents and regions Freedom of press Human rights International relations and national security Journalism and news media Media industry Philippines Southeast Asia Political Figures - Intl Rodrigo Duterte

"In many ways the government's attacks against Rappler have made it very clear to us exactly who we are, what our identity is, and for our young reporters who are on the ground, how clear and necessary our mission is today," Ressa told CNN's Kristie Lu Stout from Paris, where she is in town for a peace forum.

"Our democracy is in transition," said Ressa, a former CNN bureau chief and award-winning journalist. "The mission of journalism has never been needed as much as it is now, and we'll continue doing these stories."

'Fearless reporting' under fire

Rappler has been a consistent thorn in the side of the Duterte administration, closely documenting its so-called "war on drugs," a widespread crackdown which has been condemned for encouraging thousands of extrajudicial killings.

In January, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) temporarily revoked Rappler's registration on the basis that it had violated the country's constitution over foreign ownership rules.

This month, officials said Rappler and Ressa failed to declare about $3 million in 2015 on tax returns from an investment by the Omidyar Network, a fund created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

On Friday, the country's Justice Department said it had "found probable cause" to indict Rappler and Ressa on charges of tax evasion.

The company said it was not surprised by the move, "considering how the Duterte administration has been treating Rappler for its independent and fearless reporting."

Duterte's office has denied he is involved in the prosecutions against Rappler, but the President has previously sparred with the company's employees, personally barring Ressa and reporter Pia Ranada from Malacañang Palace, his official residence, over their coverage of his administration.

In a statement Monday, Duterte spokesman Salvador S. Panelo said the case was about whether Rappler "violated the law."

"The Department of Justice has found probable cause hence a case was filed against the media outlet," he said. "If you violate the law, then you can not escape the wrath of its punishment.... the law may be harsh but it is the law."