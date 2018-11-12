Clear

Victoria Beckham: 'I hung up my microphone some time ago'

Victoria Beckham hinted Sunday about why she's not part of the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.Beck...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 10:10 AM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Victoria Beckham hinted Sunday about why she's not part of the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

Beckham received the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles and explained why she had prepared remarks.

Celebrities

Victoria Beckham

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Fires

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

"I do apologize for reading off of cards, but I hung up my microphone quite some time ago, and I get a little bit scared when I get on stage and I see a mic," she said as the audience laughed.

The singer turned fashion mogul was noticeably absent last week when the other four members of the girl group announced they're getting the band back together for some shows in the United Kingdom.

Not that Beckham didn't give a nod to the girl group that made her famous as "Posh Spice."

To the delight of those assembled she managed to work some lyrics from the Spice Girls hit "Wanna Be" into her speech.

"They told me at the table, they said, 'You've come all the way from London, you've got to get up then and you've got to give them what they want, what they really, really want,' " Beckham said. "That's all I'm saying."

Beckham, who also had some words for those affected by the California wildfires, reflected on her journey.

"So many years ago I started with girl power, and now that message is still as strong as ever. But now it's through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs," she said. "I've always been surrounded by strong, supportive women. And that's as true now as it was back then. So, for all the women out there who have ever been doubted or doubted themselves, this award tonight is for all of us."

Last week Beckham confirmed on Instagram that she won't join the tour next year.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," Beckham wrote. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate