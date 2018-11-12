Clear

Briton dies of rabies after getting bitten by a cat in Morocco

A British resident has died of rabies after getting bitten by a cat in Morocco, public health officials said...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A British resident has died of rabies after getting bitten by a cat in Morocco, public health officials said on Monday.

Public Health England (PHE) issued a warning Monday to all UK residents after the resident contracted the disease.

Africa

Animals

Bites and stings

Cats

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Diseases and disorders

Europe

Health and medical

Infectious diseases

Life forms

Mammals

Middle East and North Africa

Morocco

Northern Africa

Northern Europe

Rabies

Society

United Kingdom

Wounds and injuries

While there is "no risk" to the wider public, the victim's family, friends and involved medical staff are being monitored and provided with vaccinations if necessary, the health agency said.

Rabies, which is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, is an infectious viral disease which affects the brain and central nervous system. Initial symptoms include anxiety, headaches and fever, which can progress into hallucinations and respiratory failure, according to PHE.

The virus is transmitted to humans through animal bites or scratches and can take between three and 12 weeks to begin showing symptoms.

No humans have contracted rabies in the UK from animals -- other than bats -- for over 100 years, PHE said, adding that the disease does not circulate in wild or domestic animals in the country.

However, five Britons contracted rabies abroad from animals between 2000 and 2017.

PHE used the incident to remind residents of the risks when traveling abroad.

"This is an important reminder of the precautions people should take when traveling to countries where rabies is president," the head of immunizations at PHE, Mary Ramsay, said in a statement.

"If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal you must wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay."

If treated quickly after being exposed to a rabid animal, a vaccine course is "extremely effective at preventing the disease," the agency said.

Rabies occurs in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Each year, over 59,000 people die of rabies -- with poor and disadvantaged populations affected most when there is limited access to healthcare.

An estimated 95% of instances occur in Africa and Asia, according to the World Health Organization, with over 99% of cases due to dog bites.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Image

Home damaged by late night fire

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sugar Creek Consolidated, Mrs. Rankins 4th grade

Image

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Twin City Midwest Cross Country Racing Series

Image

Bikes for Tykes Collection Drive

Image

Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate