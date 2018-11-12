Clear
Saudi Arabia is reducing oil supply and OPEC may cut too

Saudi Arabia will reduce oil supply next month in response to lower demand, and more cuts could follow next ...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 6:03 AM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 6:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Saudi Arabia will reduce oil supply next month in response to lower demand, and more cuts could follow next year.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Saudi energy minister Khalid Al Falih said the kingdom's oil output would fall by 500,000 barrels per day in December.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commodity markets

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Energy commodities

Energy economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Government organizations - Intl

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

OPEC

Continents and regions

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

North America

The Americas

United States

Saudi Arabia

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies could reduce supply further next year if needed, he added.

"The consensus among all members is that we need to do whatever it takes to balance the market," Al Falih said. "If that means trimming supply by a million [barrels per day], we will do it."

Global oil prices tumbled into a bear market last week, down more than 20% from their recent peak. Fear of a global economic slowdown and a decision by the United States to allow some countries to keep buying Iranian crude oil following the reintroduction of sanctions have hit market sentiment.

Oil prices climbed by about 2% on Monday.

