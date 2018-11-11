White House says Trump sat with Putin, Macron and Merkel at lunch, discussed key issues

Clear
Nov. 11, 2018
CNN Wire

President Donald Trump discussed several key issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a lunch at Élysée Palace, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Today at lunch, the President sat with President Macron, Chancellor Merkel, and President Putin, and many other world leaders," Sanders told reporters traveling with the President. "The leaders discussed a variety of issues, including the INF (nuclear treaty), Syria, trade, the situation in Saudi Arabia, sanctions, Afghanistan, China and North Korea."

Sanders said, "They had very good and productive discussions during the two-hour lunch," which was held at the official residence of the French President.

Russian state news agencies reported a brief exchange between Trump and Putin at Sunday's armistice centenary ceremonies in Paris.

RIA Novosti reported Putin as replying in the affirmative when asked if he was able to talk with Trump in a meeting at the Élysée Palace with other foreign leaders.

Asked how the conversation went, according to RIA, the Russian President replied: "Well."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders were able to exchange pleasantries during the working lunch, Russian state agencies reported.

