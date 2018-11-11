UK minister to pressure Saudi on Khashoggi murder and Yemen bloodshed

The UK foreign secretary will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday to urge leaders to end the war in Yemen and cooperate with Turkey's investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Jeremy Hunt will be the first senior British minister to visit Saudi Arabia since the Washington Post columnist was killed in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul more than a month ago. Hunt will meet with King Salman and his son, the country's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking before his trip, Hunt said: "We encourage the Saudi authorities to cooperate fully with the Turkish investigation into his death, so that we deliver justice for his family and the watching world.

"The international community remain united in horror and outrage at the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi."

The minister will also travel to the United Arab Emirates to try to bolster support there for a UN-led peace process in Yemen, which has been devastated by sectarian fighting. A Saudi-led multinational coalition intervened in the conflict in March 2015.

Hunt said: "The human cost of war in Yemen is incalculable: with millions displaced, famine and disease rife and years of bloodshed, the only solution is now a political decision to set aside arms and pursue peace."