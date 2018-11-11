Clear

Rep. Jerry Nadler says hush payments 'might very well be an impeachable offense'

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said Sunday that if President Donald Trump is found to have violated c...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said Sunday that if President Donald Trump is found to have violated campaign finance laws with hush payments, it "might very well be an impeachable offense."

"Well, it may be an impeachable offense if it goes to the question of the President procuring his office through corrupt means," Nadler, the expected incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "And that could be impeachable."

2016 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Impeachment

Jerrold Nadler

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political scandals

Politics

Scandals

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US Federal elections

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Presidential elections

White House

"You'd have to see ... how good the proof of that is, and secondly, what else there is, because the fact that an impeachable offense is committed, has been committed, does not mean necessarily there ought to be an impeachment."

Nadler said it "depends on whether the situation is serious enough that it makes sense to do an impeachment to defend the ... system of government and the system of democracy."

Earlier in the interview, he said that Democrats are "far from" impeachment proceedings.

Trump was involved in or briefed on nearly every step of the payments that were made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump, the Journal reported Friday.

Trump has repeated denied both affairs.

House Democrats plan to investigate Trump's involvement in the hush payments, which were arranged during the 2016 presidential campaign and might have violated campaign finance laws, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. A Democratic aide on the House Oversight Committee told the Journal that House Democrats have already begun probing the hush payments and have requested records from the Trump Organization.

CNN previously reported if Democrats took the House they were likely to probe former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's payments to the women as part of a lengthy list of issues, from Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Trump's finances.

Maryland Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is expected to lead the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has also focused on Cohen's payments and how the Trump Organization accounted for them.

Cummings sent a letter to White House counsel and the Trump Organization in September regarding the President's failure to accurately report debts and payments to Cohen for paying women alleging extramarital affairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and dry end to the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

Image

Sign dedicated to vet

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil