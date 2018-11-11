Start your Monday smart: Veterans Day, nor'easter, 'El Chapo' trial

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

MONDAY

• We salute our military veterans, whose service and sacrifice we honor with a holiday. We thank them for protecting our freedoms, especially our First Amendment rights.

• If you're in the Eastern United States, be on the alert for severe weather. A major storm is due to push through the Southeast, then barrel into New England, where it could become a nor'easter, according to CNN meteorologists. Major impact could be Tuesday evening, with heavy rain possible in major cities and snow inland. The storm was expected to push out by Wednesday afternoon, but another system could hit the same area later in the week.

• The US Conference of Catholic Bishops convenes in Baltimore for its annual meeting. Topping the three-day agenda are "concrete measures to respond to the abuse crisis," including independent reporting procedures and protocols for bishops. Church leaders are also due to vote on a statement against racism and to hear a report from last month's youth synod in Rome.

• Willie O'Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. The honor comes six decades after O'Ree broke the color barrier.

TUESDAY

• Georgia lawmakers gather in Atlanta for a special session to hash out how to pay for cleanup related to Hurricane Michael, which left devastation from Florida to Virginia as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the United States. Legislators also are due to vote on a tax break for Delta Air Lines, a proposal that died this year after the airline parted ways with the National Rifle Association.

• Opening statements are set in the federal trial of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. A jury in New York of five men and seven women, plus six alternates, will remain anonymous and partly sequestered. Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges of international drug trafficking, conspiring to kill rivals, gun charges and money laundering. He faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

• Former first lady Michelle Obama's new book, "Becoming," comes out as her 10-city book tour kicks off in Chicago.

WEDNESDAY

• Watch country music's best and brightest when the Country Music Association Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

• Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, celebrates his 70th birthday.

THURSDAY

• The school resource officer who's been criticized for not doing enough to help stop the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is due to testify before a panel reviewing the mass shooting. Scot Peterson has rejected claims he hesitated in responding when shots rang out, leaving 17 people dead. Also due to be interviewed are the embattled Broward County sheriff and the school district superintendent.

• The best will do battle as the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships get underway in New Delhi, India. Mary Kom is sure to be a home-crowd favorite as nearly 300 boxers from 70 countries are expected to compete.

FRIDAY

• Sending humans to the moon and Mars tops the agenda when the NASA administrator and the chief of the European Space Agency meet at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

They'll also mark the arrival of the European-built service module that will supply NASA's Orion spacecraft with electricity, propulsion, thermal control, air and water. The event airs live on NASA TV.