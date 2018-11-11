Clear

New York Times: White House balances a complicated dynamic between Melania and Ivanka Trump

White House aides face a complicated dynamic in managing the activities of the first lady and first daughter...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 4:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House aides face a complicated dynamic in managing the activities of the first lady and first daughter, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The challenge of managing that relationship -- and any potential issues -- has manifested itself in the two women's separate trips to Africa, according to the Times report.

Africa

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Ivanka Trump

Politics

US federal government

White House

Companies

New York Times Co

First lady Melania Trump took her first solo international trip to Africa in October, visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt in a week and touting her "Be Best" initiative.

The President's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, is planning a trip to Africa in January, intent on highlighting her interest in economic empowerment, according to the Times.

For the first lady's trip to Africa, her office asked West Wing officials to allow her space to showcase the work she was doing, which included a photo of the first lady holding a child, two people briefed on the conversation told the Times.

Two days later, Ivanka Trump posted a video to Instagram of her trip to North Carolina after it was hit by Hurricane Michael, which ended with a similar visual of her holding a young child.

White House chief of staff John Kelly, who the Times reported was supposed to help manage the relationship between the two women's offices, was alerted about the video and later discussed it with Ivanka Trump's staff, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with the talks.

The first lady and first daughter view their jobs differently and coexist with little overlap in their roles, according to the Times. They have rarely appeared together and have not hosted a joint initiative organized by their staffs since Melania Trump's move to Washington, the newspaper noted.

The two joined President Donald Trump on a trip to the Vatican to meet with the Pope, the President's first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia last year, and recently to visit the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting last month.

Ivanka Trump's friends say she has "noticeably bristled" when posed questions she views as a first lady's responsibilities and has expressed that she's in the White House to tackle policy issues, the Times reported.

A friend of Ivanka Trump told the Times that the first daughter was attempting to avoid stepping on the first lady's toes when she referred to certain duties as within the East Wing's realm.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, did not directly address the Trumps' relationship, telling the Times in a statement: "The office of the first lady is focused on her initiatives and works independently, but we often collaborate on a variety of projects with the West Wing and have a very positive working relationship."

A White House official who spoke to the Times only on the condition of anonymity said there is no tension between Melania and Ivanka Trump and that the two have a "great relationship."

"As strong independent women, each has their own unique portfolio but they always support each another personally and professionally," the official told the newspaper.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and dry end to the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

Image

Sign dedicated to vet

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil