Clear

Kellyanne Conway says her husband's criticism of Whitaker appointment 'not relevant'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that her husband's views on President Donald Trump's appo...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that her husband's views on President Donald Trump's appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker are "not relevant," just days after he called the move unconstitutional in a New York Times op-ed.

Asked if she agrees with the arguments written by her husband, George Conway, and Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, Conway told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week," "No, I don't. But it's also not relevant."

Donald Trump

George Conway

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Kellyanne Conway

Matt Whitaker

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

"People disagree on the Constitution," she said. "That's why we have a US Circuit Court system and, indeed, a United States Supreme Court. They are there to interpret the law, and they disagree about the Constitution regularly."

George Conway, a Washington attorney and finalist for the role of solicitor general in the early days of the Trump administration, made his interpretation of the law clear on Thursday, a day after Trump's appointment of Whitaker, writing with Katyal: "A principal officer must be confirmed by the Senate. And that has a very significant consequence today. It means that Mr. Trump's installation of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general of the United States after forcing the resignation of Jeff Sessions is unconstitutional. It's illegal."

They added, "And it means that anything Mr. Whitaker does, or tries to do, in that position is invalid."

Conway, who because of her White House role is often asked to discuss her husband's public criticisms of Trump, told Stephanopoulos that she leaves her own opinions for private conversations with the President.

"Reasonable people disagree about the Constitution every single day, and I choose, because I'm in a position to do so, to give my advice and opinion to the President privately," she said.

Conway also said that she doesn't think people should be publicly questioning aspects of her marriage, calling such questions "inappropriate."

On Friday, Trump said in response to a reporter's question about George Conway's argument in the Times, "He's just trying to get publicity for himself. Why don't you do this: Why don't you ask Kellyanne that question, all right? She might know him better than me. I really don't know the guy."

Conway told Stephanopoulos that the President gave that response out of respect for her.

"When the President says, 'Mr. Kellyanne Conway,' and 'ask Kellyanne,' the President's never worried about how it affects him," she said. "He's always worried about how it affects me."

"And I really appreciate that from my boss, from the President. He is really great to the women who work for him," Conway said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Cold and dry end to the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

Image

Sign dedicated to vet

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil