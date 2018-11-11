Clear

Rep. Nadler: First person we will summon is acting AG Matthew Whitaker

The likely incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said Sunday that the first witness the panel w...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The likely incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said Sunday that the first witness the panel will call next year will be acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to question him about his "hostility" toward the Russian investigation.

"Our very first witness after January 3, we will subpoena, or we will summon, if necessary subpoena, Mr. Whitaker," New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Subpoenas

Trial and procedure

Donald Trump

Jerrold Nadler

Whitaker, who was appointed last week by President Donald Trump after the President fired former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has come under attack by Democrats for his public criticisms of the Mueller investigation.

"Well, the questions we will ask him will be about his expressed hostility to the investigation," Nadler said. "How he can possibly supervise it when he's expressed, when he's come out and said that the investigation is invalid."

Whitaker, formerly Sessions' chief of staff, called Mueller's appointment "ridiculous" and "a little fishy" on a radio show in 2017 before his appointment to the Justice Department. In a CNN op-ed written last year, Whitaker also argued that Mueller is "dangerously close to crossing" a red line following reports that Mueller was looking into Trump's finances.

Nadler told Tapper that protecting the Russia probe will be one of the priorities of the committee.

"Well, the very first thing, obviously, is to protect the Mueller investigation. The President's dismissal of Attorney General Sessions and his appointment of Whitaker, who's a complete political lackey, is a real threat to the integrity of that investigation," he said, adding that the investigation is "of utmost importance" and that his committee will hold hearings on it.

Nadler also said he believes Trump's appointment of Whitaker was done in order to destroy the Russia investigation, something that Democrats have expressed concern about in recent days.

"He's totally unqualified, and his only qualification seems to be that the President wants him to be the hatchet man to destroy the Mueller investigation," Nadler said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold and dry end to the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

Image

Sign dedicated to vet

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil