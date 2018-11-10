Clear

Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 8:59 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 8:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A handful of key counties in Florida have announced when they will start their machine recounts of ballots in three statewide races with razor-thin margins.

The recount was announced by Florida's secretary of state on Saturday because the margins of unofficial results in the Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races are less than half of 1% (0.5%).

Here's when some of the key counties in the state will begin their recount efforts.

  • Miami-Dade County, the state's most populated county, started its recount at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.
  • Broward County, the second-largest county and home to Fort Lauderdale, will begin its recount at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.
  • St. Lucie County, along the Atlantic Coast and home to Fort Pierce, will start at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday.
  • Pasco County will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
  • Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, and Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg, will each begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The machine recount process must be completed in all of Florida's 67 counties by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

According to the unofficial results initially filed by the counties, Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis was ahead of Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, by nearly 34,000 votes, or a .41% difference. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by more than 12,500 votes, or about .15%. And in the race for agriculture commissioner, Democratic incumbent Nikki Fried leads Republican Matt Caldwell by 5,326 votes, or just more than .06% of the vote.

