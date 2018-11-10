Clear

Top Philippine news site and company chief face tax evasion charges

The Philippine Department of Justice has charged one of the country's top media outlets and the company's pr...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 4:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Philippine Department of Justice has charged one of the country's top media outlets and the company's president with tax evasion.

Prosecutors "found probable cause" to indict Rappler Holdings Corp., its president, Maria Ressa, and certified public accountant Noel Baladiang, the department said in a statement.

Asia

Business ethics and corporate citizenship

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Continents and regions

Corporate wrongdoing

Philippines

Southeast Asia

Corporate taxes

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Fraud and financial crimes

Government and public administration

Public finance

Tax avoidance

Tax fraud

Taxes and taxation

The company and Ressa run the popular online media site Rappler, which has faced criticism from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Ressa is CEO and executive editor of the site and a former CNN bureau chief in Manila and Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Department of Justice said Rappler and Ressa failed to declare about $3 million in 2015 on tax returns from an investment by Omidyar Network, a fund created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. The investment was touted by Rappler in November 2015 as a partnership that created "an 'inclusive media' platform that blends professional journalism, technology and the wisdom of the crowd."

In a statement Friday, Rappler said, "We are not at all surprised by the decision, considering how the Duterte administration has been treating Rappler for its independent and fearless reporting."

In a separate case, the Philippine Securities Exchange Commission temporarily revoked Rappler's operating license in January. The commission accused Rappler of violating the constitution over foreign ownership rules with share sales to Omidyar Network.

At the time, a spokesman for Duterte told CNN Philippines the President had "nothing to do with the SEC decision."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Candles Museum hosts Kristallnacht survivor

Image

United Way Lunch and Learn

Image

Retirement Security

Image

Did you catch that snow? Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

Preventing cooking fires

Image

The Christmas Store needs your help

Image

Veterans Day at Honey Creek

Image

Vincennes is one of the safest cities in the state

Image

The Hamilton Center working to help local vets

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil