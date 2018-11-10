Clear
Turkey gives recordings on Khashoggi's death to Saudis, US, Britain - Erdogan

Recordings related to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death have been passed on to Saudi Arabia, the Unit...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 8:37 AM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 8:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Recordings related to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death have been passed on to Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

Khashoggi was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage.

Speaking before his departure to Paris for World War I commemorations, Erdogan said: "We passed on the recordings. We gave them to Saudi Arabia, to America, to the Germans, French and the English -- we gave them all."

He did not elaborate on what was on the recordings.

Erdogan said the killer, or killers, would be known to the 18 suspects identified by Turkish authorities -- including 15 men who arrived from Saudi Arabia shortly before Khashoggi's death.

He again called on Saudi Arabia to provide answers as to what happened to Khashoggi and his body.

Saudi Arabia has presented an evolving narrative about what happened to Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen.

Saudi authorities initially denied all knowledge of the Washington Post columnist's fate before later admitting that a group of rogue operators, many part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's inner circle, were responsible. Riyadh has maintained that neither bin Salman nor his father, King Salman, knew of the operation to target Khashoggi.

