Trump: I agree we need a strong Europe

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to gloss over whatever differences they may have on European military cooperation, saying Saturday they were aligned on military burden sharing.

"We're getting along from the standpoint of fairness," Trump said. "He understands the United States can only do so much."

Macron said his "proposals for European defense are consistent" with Trump's views of burden sharing.

Trump hailed his ties with Macron, saying: "We have become very good friends."

"We have much in common," Trump said.

Trump had initially picked a fight with Macron over European defense just as Air Force One landed in France on Friday.

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly," Trump tweeted minutes after landing in France. He is set to spend the weekend in Paris to commemorate the centennial of the end of World War I.

Macon, meanwhile, called for a "real European army" within the European Union, on Europe 1 radio, according to AFP.