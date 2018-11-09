Clear

WSJ: Evidence shows Trump played role in hush money payments

A report by The Wall Street Journal says federal prosecutors have gathered evidence that shows President Donald Trump played a central role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Federal prosecutors prepared a detailed 80-page indictment against Michael Cohen that outlined President Donald Trump's role in directing payments to women to keep quiet about alleged affairs, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The report adds new details to Cohen's comments in court when he pleaded guilty in August, in which he said the payments to the women were coordinated with Trump.

Trump was involved in or briefed on nearly every step of the payments that were made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump, the Journal reported, and the US Attorney's office in Manhattan gathered information about Trump's participation.

The transactions may have violated campaign finance laws.

The 22-page document prosecutors ultimately filed against Cohen alleged that he coordinated with one or more members of the Trump campaign. In court, Cohen admitted that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," he kept information that would have harmed Trump from becoming public during the 2016 election cycle.

Prosecutors had prepared a draft indictment of Cohen that was more detailed and included additional charges, people familiar with the investigation have told CNN.

The indictment was sent to the Justice Department in anticipation of charging Cohen, a person familiar the matter said. But negotiations between Cohen and prosecutors then began in earnest and they negotiated a plea deal. Prosecutors never filed the indictment and Cohen pleaded guilty to an information containing fewer charges.

The Journal report adds new details about how Trump was involved.

Trump met in August 2015 at Trump Tower with David Pecker, the CEO of American Media, who offered to use the National Enquirer to buy the silence of women who might try to publicize sexual affairs with Trump, according to the Journal. The criminal filing from prosecutors described the meeting in vague terms, but didn't go into detail.

During the campaign, Trump asked Pecker to stop McDougal from telling her story, and Pecker's company paid $150,000 to the former Playboy model. Then in October 2016, Cohen paid $130,000 to Daniels himself to keep her from going public about an affair with Trump.

The President lawyers declined to comment. Trump has previously denied both affairs.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Daniels, said the new developments vindicated his client.

"For over 8 months we have been battling Donald Trump and the lies he has told about his payment to my client. This is further vindication that we were right," Avenatti said.

"I think the President should be indicted," he added.

American Media declined to comment on the report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Day programs at local schools

Image

Crash hurts one at 3rd and Hulman

Image

The search continues for a stolen police handgun

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil