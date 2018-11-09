Clear

Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc hit with 30-count indictment

A federal grand jury in New York City on Friday returned a 30-count indictment against mail bomb suspect Ces...

A federal grand jury in New York City on Friday returned a 30-count indictment against mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc.

Sayoc was arrested on October 26 in Florida and is accused of sending at least 16 mail bombs to several targets, including CNN, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. None of the devices detonated and no one was injured.

The charges include the use of a weapon of mass destruction, interstate transportation and receipt of explosives, threatening interstate communications, and the illegal mailing of explosives. All counts as follows:

  • 5 counts of "Use of a weapon of mass destruction"
  • 5 counts of "Interstate transportation and receipt of explosives"
  • 5 counts of "Threatening interstate communications"
  • 5 counts of "Illegal mailing of explosives"
  • 5 counts of "Use of explosives to commit a felony"
  • 5 counts of "Use of a destructive device during and in furtherance of a crime of violence"

Sayoc faces life in prison and does not have any scheduled court appearances as of now, Nicholas Biase, a spokesman with the US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, said in an email to CNN.

