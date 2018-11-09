Clear

Sessions 'confident' Mueller probe will be handled 'appropriately'

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressed confidence in a new interview that special counsel Robert Mu...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 4:12 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressed confidence in a new interview that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election will be handled "appropriately."

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Sessions said that although he finds the duration of the investigation -- it was launched in spring 2017 -- unexpected and "unhealthy," the former Alabama senator said "the country is committed to this course."

Sessions' successor at the Justice Department, Matthew Whitaker, has faced criticism for his previous comments arguing that Mueller's investigation goes too far. Despite his past comments, however, Whitaker appears unlikely to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.

Sessions told the Journal that if given a second chance, he would still recuse himself from the probe despite the decision angering President Donald Trump. "No one is above supervision," he told the Journal.

Sessions was fired as attorney general with a call from Trump's chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday afternoon. Sessions' last day was busy but routine -- until Kelly's unexpected call just prior to Trump's 11:30 a.m., post-election news conference, he told the Journal. He declined to comment on his discussions with White House officials about his ouster.

Sessions told the Journal he has no concrete future plans.

"I want some family time and to let my head clear," Sessions said.

