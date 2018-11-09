Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:-- The ...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The fast-moving wildfires in California have grown deadly, and more than 150,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Fires

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Energy and utilities

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Keystone Pipeline

Oil and gas industry

Politics

US federal government

White House

-- President Donald Trump is downplaying his ties to the Justice Department official he has just named as acting attorney general in the face of mounting criticism about his appointment.

-- Former first lady Michelle Obama writes in her highly-anticipated memoir that she'll "never forgive" President Trump for endangering her family, the Washington Post reports.

-- Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's re-election campaign is suing Florida's secretary of state as the fight over counting votes continues.

-- A federal judge has halted construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, in a blow to the Trump administration and a win for environmental groups.

-- US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from the hospital after breaking several ribs in a fall. She plans to work from home today.

-- Scotland is set to become the first country in the world to include LGBTI issues in school curricula.

-- A flight attendant went the extra mile for a mother who had run out of formula to feed her baby on a domestic flight in the Philippines.

-- This actress and major Spice Girls fan changed her name because of her love of Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil