Clear

France grounds Ryanair plane with 149 on board over long-running subsidies dispute

A Ryanair airplane was grounded by French authorities Thursday in a long-running row over subsidies, delayin...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Ryanair airplane was grounded by French authorities Thursday in a long-running row over subsidies, delaying passengers by up to five hours.

The French civil aviation authority seized a Ryanair Boeing 737 jet at Bordeaux airport, minutes before it was due to take off for London Stansted with 149 passengers on board.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Air travel incidents

Aircraft

Airlines

Airports

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Europe

France

Ryanair Holdings PLC

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Western Europe

Passengers were subsequently forced to disembark and take a later flight to London.

French authorities described the action as "unfortunate," and said it was taken as a "last resort."

"It is unfortunate that the state had to take such action, which led to the inevitable inconvenience of the 149 passengers on board the immobilized plane," the authorities said in a statement.

"Those passengers were able to eventually reach their destination later that evening on another Ryanair plane, but with a five-hour delay."

The dispute dates back to 2008-09, when the local government offered Ryanair subsidies to provide flights from Angoulême airport -- around two hours northeast of Bordeaux -- to London.

The subsidies -- which were also paid to Transavia, a low-cost airline owned by Air France-KLM -- were later deemed illegal by the European Commission in Brussels, and France was ordered to recover the money.

Ryanair "paid less than the additional costs linked to their presence at the airport of Angoulême," the EC said in a statement in 2015. "The airline therefore benefited from an undue economic advantage, distorting competition in the Single Market.

"France must now recover the incompatible aid from the companies that received it in order to restore the level playing field."

The French civil aviation authority said Friday that Ryanair was obliged to pay the outstanding sum, and it warned that the aircraft would "remain immobilized" until the money had been paid.

The authorities didn't confirm the exact figure, but regional airport officials said it was €525,000 ($595,000).

In total, Ryanair was ordered in 2014 to pay back close to €10 million of French state aid, which was granted to help improve services in three regional airports.

The Irish airline was ordered to return €6.4 million of aid provided to develop Nîmes airport, €2.4 million for Pau-Pyrénées airport, and €868,000 for Angoulême airport.

Ryanair has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil