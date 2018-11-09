Clear

New York Times: Ocasio-Cortez can't afford DC apartment until congressional salary starts in January

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not be able to afford a Washington, DC, apartment until he...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not be able to afford a Washington, DC, apartment until her salary kicks in when she assumes office in January, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

That three-month window will be "very unusual, because I can't really take a salary," Ocasio-Cortez told the Times. "I have three months without a salary before I'm a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Companies

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

New York Times Co

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Compensation and benefits

Labor and employment

Wages and salaries

At 29 years old, Ocasio-Cortez will be the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, where she will represent New York's 14th Congressional District, consisting of parts of Queens and the Bronx. She beat Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in a shocking primary upset, garnering national attention as a young Latina and Democratic Socialist darling.

Ocasio Cortez told the Times that she had been saving and planning for such a shift with her partner since before she left her job at a restaurant to campaign full time.

"We're kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I've really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January," she told The Times.

Such financial obstacles block low-income individuals from pursuing office, she said Thursday on Twitter, adding that her team is "working it out."

"There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn't even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead," she tweeted. "This is one of them (don't worry btw - we're working it out!)."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil