Clear

Zac Brown Band drops first new music in nearly 2 years and announces tour

The Zac Brown Band sure has been busy.The band on Friday dropped its new single, "Someone I Used To K...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Zac Brown Band sure has been busy.

The band on Friday dropped its new single, "Someone I Used To Know," its first new music in nearly two years.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music industry

Music releases

The catchy song was co-written by Shawn Mendes and features lyrics including, "It's been a long time comin' / Couldn't keep on runnin' / Had to hit rock bottom to know / When you keep on losin' with the path you're choosin' / Then it's time to let go / Of someone that I used to know."

The band is expected to debut the single Friday night during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The Zac Brown Band also announced it will embark on a spring tour. It's an extension of the band's popular "Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour" this summer.

The tour will kick off March 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the band's website. Fifteen show dates include stops in Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri and Illinois.

"This is an exciting time for us and we can't wait to get back out on the road and play for our fans next spring," Zac Brown said in a news release. "In the meantime, we're hard at work in the studio and really proud of 'Someone I Used To Know.' It's a special track and is just the beginning. There's a lot more to come."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Franklin Fennell appeals federal restitution amount

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil