UK government minister Jo Johnson resigns over Theresa May's Brexit plan

Theresa May has lost another Johnson.

Boris Johnson noisily quit as UK Foreign Secretary in July over the Prime Minister's Brexit plans. Now his lesser-known brother Jo, who was also a government minister, has followed him out of the door.

The two Johnsons didn't agree over Brexit -- Boris supported it, while Jo opposed -- but they have come to the same conclusion: May's plan to leave the EU is a dud.

"We are barrelling towards an incoherent Brexit that is going to leave us trapped in a subordinate relationship to the EU, with no say over the rules that will govern huge swathes of our economy," Jo Johnson said in a video statement posted online. Such was his dissatisfaction with the deal being pursued by May that he had no option to resign his position as junior transport minister, he said.

Johnson said he intended to vote against the withdrawal agreement when it came before parliament because it would represent "a terrible mistake."

Notably, Johnson said that the only way to resolve political deadlock would be for the UK to hold another referendum, throwing his weight behind a growing campaign for a second public vote.

After nearly 18 months of grueling negotiations, May is widely reported to be nearing a deal that would tie Britain to EU rules and regulations for a transition period. While May insists this would be time-limited, the exit clause is dependent on a final deal to avoid the need for infrastructure along the Irish border. That issue has proved so intractable that critics fear it could take years to resolve, leading supporters and opponents of Brexit to fear it would represent the worst of both worlds.

May's political calculation appears to be that MPs would vote for her deal over the alternative, crashing out of the EU without a deal.

"To present the nation with a choice between two deeply unattractive outcomes, vassalage and chaos, is a failure of British statecraft on a scale unseen since the Suez crisis," Jo Johnson said.

"Given that the reality of Brexit has turned out to be so far from what was once promised, the democratic thing to do is to give the public the final say."

The resignation will likely come as a blow to May as she seeks to win the backing of her Cabinet in the coming days for the government's proposed deal.

Time is running out for the UK government to negotiate an agreement with Brussels ahead of the UK's scheduled departure from the bloc in March.

May has previously ruled out a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union, saying it would be a "gross betrayal" of democracy.

Boris Johnson tweeted his support for his brother's move Friday, saying the pair may not have agreed about Brexit but were "united in dismay at the intellectually and politically indefensible" UK position.

"This is not taking back control. It is a surrender of control," he said. "It does not remotely correspond to the mandate of the people in June 2016."