Clear

This mom's son died in the California massacre, but she doesn't want your thoughts and prayers

At a music festival last year in Las Vegas, Telemachus Orfanos survived the ...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At a music festival last year in Las Vegas, Telemachus Orfanos survived the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Thirteen months later, at a bar in California, he was caught in the throes of another massacre. This time, he didn't survive.

Belief, religion and spirituality

California

Continents and regions

North America

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

2017 Las Vegas concert shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Las Vegas

Mass murder

Murder

Nevada

Shootings

But Orfanos' mother doesn't want your thoughts and prayers. Instead, she wants action.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends, and he came home. He didn't come home last night," Susan Orfanos told CNN affiliate KABC on Thursday.

"I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns."

In recent years, right after a mass shooting happens in this country, some politicians have said it's not the appropriate time to discuss gun control. Some say it's too early or too disrespectful to the families of the victims.

But Susan Orfanos couldn't disagree more.

Even the gunman who killed her son apparently ridiculed America's tendency to send "thoughts and prayers" to grieving families.

Authorities identified a Facebook post believed to have been made by the shooter around the time of the attack, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing investigation.

In it, the writer says: "I hope people call me insane... (laughing emojis).. wouldn't that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah.. I'm insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is 'hopes and prayers'.. or 'keep you in my thoughts'... every time... and wonder why these keep happening..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

Image

North Knox

Image

Rain and snow? Kevin explains

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil