Trump wishes Ruth Bader Ginsburg well, brings up her 2016 comments about him

President Donald Trump sent well wishes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized T...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump sent well wishes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized Thursday after fracturing three ribs, while also pointing out their political differences.

"I wish her well. She said something very inappropriate during the campaign, but she apologized for it," he told reporters.

"I wouldn't say she's exactly on my side, but I wish her well I hope she gets better and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many years," Trump added.

Ginsburg apologized for comments she made during the 2016 election calling Trump a "faker."

"He is a faker," she told CNN's Joan Biskupic of the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee. "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. ... How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."

Ginsburg said in July she hopes to stay on the bench past 2020.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

She was not present at Thursday's investiture of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's appointee confirmed last month that gave the court a solid 5-4 conservative majority.

