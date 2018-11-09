Winx: Cracksman joins wonder mare as world's top-ranked race horse

She may have it all her own way on the racetrack, but Australian super mare Winx has been joined by Cracksman at the head of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings.

Winx, who won a record fourth Cox Plate for a 29th straight win last month, and Ascot Champion Stakes winner Cracksman both rated 130 when the latest rankings were published Friday.

Animals Equestrian sports Horse racing Horses Life forms Mammals Sports and recreation

The John Gosden-trained Cracksman jumped five points after defending his crown on British Champions Day but has since been retired to stud to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father Frankel.

The two horses are ahead of USA's Gun Runner, who has also been retired to stud after winning the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic and the $16 million Pegasus World Cup in January.

READ: Superstar mare Winx joins Black Caviar at racing's peak

READ: Ascot Champions Day: Frankel son Cracksman eyes last shot at glory

Also in the top 10 are two other Gosden-trained horses.

Roaring Lion jumped one point to share the fourth after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October and the Irish Champion Stakes in September.

But Gosden's superstar filly Enable fell two spots to ninth place, despite winning a second Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris and the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf in October.

Wonder mare Winx

With career winnings of $14 million and a string of records, the Chris Waller-trained Winx broke the legendary Black Caviar's Australian win mark earlier this year.

"Everyone watching gets so much joy and pleasure out of the superb ability of this wonderful horse," said jockey Hugh Bowman after the mare won the famous Cox Plate race in Melbourne which has been held every year since 1922.

"The fact she's been able to do it so many times consecutively just speaks volumes for the management of her."

READ: Wonder horse Winx eyes world domination

At seven years old, Winx's career may be drawing to the end, but Waller would not be drawn on her future when he spoke last month.

But one thing's for sure -- Winx has certainly already cemented her place in racing folklore.