Clear

Trump signs proclamation limiting asylum seekers

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation Friday morning that will bar migrants who cross in...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation Friday morning that will bar migrants who cross into the US illegally through the southern border from seeking asylum.

Trump told reporters that he had "just signed" the proclamation as he departed the White House on Friday morning en route to Paris.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

White House

Political asylum

The proclamation put into effect a new rule the Trump administration entered into the federal registry on Friday that would ban migrants from applying for asylum outside of official ports of entry. The American Civil Liberties Union has already called the rule "illegal," and legal challenges are expected to follow.

The executive action is the latest the President has taken to clamp down on illegal immigration and to discourage the group of migrants now traveling through Mexico, many of whom want to seek asylum in the US, from making their way toward the country. Trump announced Thursday that he would make such a move.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Volunteers camp outside to raise awareness for homeless veterans

Image

Holiday Craft Bazaar, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Nov 17th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Image

Showers possible at times. Showers could mix with a little snow. Windy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

Image

North Knox

Image

Rain and snow? Kevin explains

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil