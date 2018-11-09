Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Poland independence day marred by controversy

Poland marks 100 years of independence on Sunday, at the same time as the centenary of the armistice that en...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 6:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Poland marks 100 years of independence on Sunday, at the same time as the centenary of the armistice that ended World War I is commemorated around Europe.

The occasion should be one for celebration in Poland. But controversy and confusion over a planned far-right independence march in the capital Warsaw has overshadowed preparations.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Poland

Warsaw

Holidays and observances

US Independence Day

A court in Warsaw on Thursday overturned a decision by the city's mayor to ban the march over security concerns after the organizers appealed, according to Reuters.

Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz had declared Wednesday that the march should not go ahead because Warsaw had "suffered enough due to aggressive nationalism," the news agency said.

Hours after she announced the ban, Poland's President and Prime Minister said the government would stage its own march Sunday along the same route and at the same time as the planned far-right march, Reuters said.

It's now unclear what will happen on Sunday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday called on Twitter for marchers to unite under Poland's red and white flag to celebrate the centenary.

Last year, ultra nationalists and fascist groups disrupted the main independence day march in Warsaw.

One of the lead organizations involved in the march was the National Radical Camp, which had previously taken to the streets to protest against Muslim immigration, gay rights, the European Union and anything it considers undermines Polish Catholic values.

The day celebrates the rebirth of Poland in November 1918, 123 years after the Prussian, Habsburg and Russian empires carved up Poland among themselves and erased it from the map of Europe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

Image

North Knox

Image

Rain and snow? Kevin explains

Image

ISU Art students show iff their work with technology

Image

The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Image

City leaders will decide if jail will go on International Paper site

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil