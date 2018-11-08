Clear

Japanese temple holds ceremony for eyeglasses

You wouldn't say goodbye to a friend by simply throwing them away, so why do the same with your possessions,...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 12:09 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 12:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You wouldn't say goodbye to a friend by simply throwing them away, so why do the same with your possessions, especially the ones that have made your life better?

That is one of the ideas behind a temple blessing ceremony for eyeglasses that was held at Japan's Ichibata temple in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, about 180 km (112 miles) from the city of Hiroshima.

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

According to Japan Today, the temple holds the service every year on November 8 as a way for people to "show gratitude to their glasses for their years of service" before disposing of them.

Ichibata Temple is known as a place where people come to pray for vision-related problems and eye diseases, which led to the creation of the glasses farewell ceremony.

The temple, which dates to the year 894, is dedicated to Yakushi Nyorai, sometimes called "the medicine Buddha" for his connection to health and healing.

In sculptures, he is usually depicted holding a "medicine pot" in his left hand.

Because of this, Ichibata Temple is sometimes referred to as "the Lourdes of the eyes," a reference to the French town where pilgrims travel from around the world in search of healing.

People discard their glasses for a number of reasons -- sometimes, they have a different prescription and have to get a new pair despite the old one being in good condition.

Following the ceremony, the usable glasses are donated to a group in India that gives spectacles to people who can't afford them.

This year, 200 pairs were collected.

Beyond Ichibata Temple, Izumo is famed for being home to Izumo Taisha, the country's oldest Shinto shrine. Shimane Prefecture is also beloved for its soba (buckwheat) noodles, which many consider the best in Japan.

Ichibata Yakushi Temple, Kokyomachi 803 Izumo, Shimane, Japan +81 691 0074

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

Image

North Knox

Image

Rain and snow? Kevin explains

Image

ISU Art students show iff their work with technology

Image

The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Image

City leaders will decide if jail will go on International Paper site

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil