FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors

Taking on epidemic levels of teen e-cigarette use, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarette products.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is expected to announce a ban on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores and gas stations as early as next week, The Washington Post first reported on Thursday. The agency will impose age-verification requirements for online sales. Flavored e-cigarette products would be available in vape and tobacco shops.
Cigarettes
Drugs and society
Electronic cigarettes
Government organizations - US
Smoking
Society
US Department of Health and Human Services
US federal departments and agencies
US Food and Drug Administration
Gottlieb is also expected to propose a ban on menthol in regular cigarettes.
The convenience store ban on flavored e-cigarette sales would not include menthol. Because the FDA will continue to allow the sale of menthol in regular cigarettes, the agency doesn't want to give cigarettes an advantage over e-cigarettes.
E-cigarette makers argue the devices help adult smokers give up cigarettes -- potentially saving them from related illnesses -- by giving a nicotine fix without the smoke and smell of combustible cigarettes. The scientific consensus is still out on the long-term health effects of vaping.
About 6.9 million adults used e-cigarettes in 2017, according to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.
But the FDA says it didn't foresee the "epidemic" of youth e-cigarette use. More than 2 million middle and high school students were current users of e-cigarettes in 2017, the FDA said, and e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product by youth.
The FDA announced in September it would investigate major e-cigarette makers Juul, MarkTen, Vuse, Blu and Logic, including reviews of marketing and sales practices. It also said it cracked down on 1,300 retailers who illegally sold e-cigarettes to minors.
CNN reached out to Juul but did not immediately hear back.
The FDA recently launched a massive education campaign aimed at the nearly 10.7 million teens at risk for e-cigarette use, taking the message that vaping is dangerous into high school bathrooms and social media feeds.
"E-cigs have become an almost ubiquitous -- and dangerous -- trend among teens," Gottlieb said in September. "The disturbing and accelerating trajectory of use we're seeing in youth, and the resulting path to addiction, must end. It's simply not tolerable."
Related Content
- FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
- FDA threatens stores that sell Juul and flavored e-cigarettes to kids
- FDA seizes thousands of documents from e-cigarette maker Juul
- FDA expands investigation of illegal e-cigarette marketing to kids
- FDA tightens restrictions on Essure birth control device
- FDA 'blitz' aimed at reducing youths' use of Juul, other e-cigarettes
- Bubble gum-flavored children's Advil recalled
- YouTube restricts gun videos
- Theater chain launches Netflix-like subscription plan
- FDA chief: Opioids are 'biggest crisis facing the FDA'