Clear

Pelosi discusses her phone call with Trump

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discusses her call with President Trump following the midterm elections in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California said she and President Donald Trump talked about finding common ground when he called her Tuesday, but added that it was difficult to hear the President over the loud celebrations.

Pelosi is positioning herself to once again become House speaker following Democrats taking control of the House majority in Tuesday's election. Trump called her to offer his congratulations Tuesday evening.

"I heard the word infrastructure, that came through clearly, but he said you know, let's talk, I'm sure we can come to an agreement on some things. And we have an obligation to try to find common ground where we can," the House minority leader said Thursday in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo PrimeTime."

"President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority. He acknowledged the Leader's call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks," said a tweet late Tuesday from Pelosi chief of staff Drew Hammill.

Pelosi added Thursday that Congress' role as a check on the executive branch "shouldn't be a cause of any concern" after Trump warned Democrats that he would go to "a warlike posture" if they were to begin investigating him.

"It is our constitutional responsibility to be a check on the executive branch and we have the responsibility to have oversight of the agencies of the executive branch and we fully intend to implement that," she said.

"That shouldn't be a cause of any concern because that's the regular order," Pelosi added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida