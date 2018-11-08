Clear

Democrats plot to address 'crisis moment' for Mueller investigation

Three presumptive Democratic committee chairman on Thursday outlined on a call for Democratic lawmakers the ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three presumptive Democratic committee chairman on Thursday outlined on a call for Democratic lawmakers the steps they're planning to take to investigate the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and protect special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation following the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

On the call for current and new Democrats, organized by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the likely incoming Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York said it was a "crisis moment" they had to address, according to a source familiar with the call.

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Political organizations

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Jeff Sessions

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Robert Mueller

Jerrold Nadler

Two sources said that Nadler, presumptive Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California and presumptive Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland spoke to explain the steps they had already taken since Whitaker's appointment, including directing numerous agencies to preserve documents in the Mueller investigation and related to Sessions' firing.

The letters, which signaled that Democrats plan to investigate the ousting when they're in the majority next year, were the "first move" to protect Mueller from being fired, Schiff told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday.

One source on the call said the Democratic speakers laid out the case for rank-and-file lawmakers so they "all understood in common terms how grave of a mistake" it was for Trump to have fired Sessions.

The Democratic committee leaders also said they're going to try to push Republicans to include legislation to protect the special counsel in the spending bills that must be passed in December, as well as measures that would preserve documents, according to a Democratic aide.

Nadler said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" Democrats could make a bill protecting Mueller's independence a "condition of passage" to fund the government next month.

Nadler said Democrats "could insist that (the bill) be a condition of passage of the remaining legislation to fund the government, which has to be done by December 7."

"So, you could -- you're going to hold it hostage?" CNN's Kate Bolduan asked the New York Democrat.

"I wouldn't call it holding hostage," Nadler said, but said he thinks the "future of constitutional government is at stake," and "we must go a long way to make sure that the President is a president, not a king."

The Democrats argued that Whitaker, who has been publicly critical of the Mueller investigation, was appointed for the sole purpose of protecting the President and obstructing the Mueller investigation, the aide said.

They've called for Whitaker's recusal over conflicts of interest in the Mueller investigation, and say his appointment is part of a pattern from President Donald Trump to ultimately end the Mueller probe, according to the aide.

Nadler told Bolduan that Whitaker is "not fit" for the role "because he's expressed very negative opinions of the investigation."

"He's prejudged -- he's said there was no crime, there was no interference by the Russians in the election, which we know is ridiculous," Nadler said. "All our intelligence agencies say the contrary."

The committee leaders also discussed the legal arguments that have been made that Whitaker's appointment is unconstitutional because he hasn't been confirmed by the Senate for any position, though Democrats are still mulling what steps, if any, might be taken, one source said.

Nadler told his Democratic colleagues that danger to the special counsel investigation wasn't just that Mueller could be fired outright — it was also that smaller but still harmful actions could be taken by Whitaker — or Republicans in Congress during the lame-duck session, the source said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida