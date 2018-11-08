Clear

Pelosi is '100%' confident she will be the next House speaker

House Democrats came out victorious on Tuesday -- winning back control of the chamber and paving the way for...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats came out victorious on Tuesday -- winning back control of the chamber and paving the way for additional oversight of the Trump administration. It's a moment that has Nancy Pelosi feeling a sense of urgency to once again hold the speaker's gavel.

And she has "total" confidence that she will do so -- despite many newly elected House Democrats distancing themselves from her during their campaigns.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

White House

An opponent to Pelosi's bid has yet to officially emerge, but on Tuesday night, Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat of Ohio, said, "a lot of people will be surprised about who is thinking about doing something."

"There are lot of conversations happening with a lot of people from a lot of different caucuses that we have that are thinking about it," Ryan said, adding that he had no intention of challenging Pelosi as he did in 2016.

But that intraparty opposition doesn't appear to faze the California Democrat. In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo PrimeTime," Pelosi said she sent out a letter requesting support from her colleagues on Wednesday night. She added that she has received a "tremendous" response and said she is "100%" confident she will win the speakership.

When asked if she thought she would have to deal with "unusual opposition," Pelosi replied: "If I do, that's politics."

"This is not a day at the beach, this is politics," Pelosi said.

CNN previously reported that a total of 12 incumbents who had pledged to vote against Pelosi were re-elected Tuesday, in addition to seven new candidates.

If Pelosi becomes speaker, she will replace current Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan -- who did not seek re-election -- and is poised to be the face of Democrats in looming legislative clashes with President Donald Trump and the GOP, including in areas like immigration and gun reform.

But Pelosi cited Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016 as part of her reason for continuing her career in politics and seeking the leadership role.

"It's an urgency I can't resist, if Hillary Clinton had won ... our Affordable Care Act would be protected and I could go home," Pelosi said.

"You know, no one in California ever gets Potomac fever. We all always want to go home. But that didn't happen, sadly for our country. So, this is something that I feel all of my experience is geared to."

Call with Trump

On Tuesday night, Trump called Pelosi to congratulate her on the Democrats winning the House majority, Pelosi's chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a tweet earlier this week.

"President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority. He acknowledged the Leader's call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks," Hammill's tweet said.

Pelosi expanded on her election night call with Trump, telling Cuomo that although it was difficult to hear above all the celebration in the room, she "heard the word infrastructure."

"That came through clearly," she said.

Pelosi said Trump told her he figured they could come to an agreement on some things.

"And we have an obligation to try to find common ground where we can," Pelosi added.

Sessions out as AG

Pelosi also responded to Trump's firing of ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, calling the current moment "perilous."

"This is a perilously constitutional moment," Pelosi said, adding that she wouldn't call it a constitutional crisis yet.

"Our concern is, of course, that they will interfere and say the President's above the law," Pelosi said.

Pelosi also pointed to the to letters sent on Wednesday by expected new chairmen of the House Judiciary, Intelligence and Oversight committees, ordering top Trump administration officials to preserve documents connected to Mueller's investigation and the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Pelosi, who is currently hoping to win House speaker, called the move to preserve the documents involved in the Mueller investigation "essential."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida