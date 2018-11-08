Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sinema takes very thin lead over McSally in Arizona Senate race

Democratic US Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has pulled slightly ahead of Republican Rep. Martha McSally in the close r...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic US Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has pulled slightly ahead of Republican Rep. Martha McSally in the close race for US Senate in Arizona.

As of a few minutes before 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Sinema held a slim lead with 49.1% of the vote, while McSally was right behind with 48.6% of the vote, with 83% of the vote reported, CNN results show. Nearly 9,000 votes separate McSally from Sinema.

Arizona

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Kyrsten Sinema

Martha McSally

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US Senate

US Senate elections

Sinema's lead comes after roughly 127,000 votes in Maricopa County -- the state's most populous county, which includes Phoenix -- were counted Thursday. Thousands of votes still remain to be counted in the state.

Individual counties in Arizona will continue to update their vote counts periodically until ballots are certified.

"Arizonans must have faith that their votes are counted, and we are working diligently to ensure that count proceeds in a fair, transparent, and timely manner that voters can trust," Sinema for Arizona campaign manager Andrew Piatt said in a statement.

The Arizona contest is one of three key Senate races that remain undecided.

The two members of Congress have been duking it out for Sen. Jeff Flake's seat, left open by his retirement. Either candidate would make history as the first woman to represent Arizona in the Senate.

Donald Trump won Arizona by 4 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high